Nayacalevu applauds team’s fighting spirit

Flying Fijians skipper Waisea Nayacalevu praised his team’s fighting spirit after beating a gritty Georgia side 17-12 in their third Rugby World Cup pool match this morning.

Failure to register any points in the opening half of the match saw the Georgians lead by 9-0 at the break but Fiji put on a much improved second-half performance to change the result around.

“What a game! I’m pretty exhausted. Shout out to Georgia for a tough game today,” he said.

“I am proud of the boys, what a team effort today, we didn’t slack off, we kept fighting.”

“I told the boys we have to keep fighting. For the record, we want to be a history-making team and that is our goal.”

Fiji will play Portugal in their final Rugby World Cup pool match at 7.15am next Monday.