Nayacalevu, Radradra to pair up in midfield

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Captain Waisea Nayacalevu and Semi Radradra will for the first time pair up in the midfield when they face England in Twickenham on Sunday.

The pair will form one of the lethal midfield pairs in the backline.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui while naming the match day 23 said “We have been rotating players and testing combinations so this is the right time to test these two experienced players this weekend. They are leaders in the team and also role models to our players and I’m confident that they will form the best combination on the day.”

Frank Lomani and Caleb Muntz combination at the halves continues while Selesitino Ravutaumada comes in at right wing and Vinaya Habosi is at left.

Ilaisa Droasese starts at fullback.

In the front row, Eroni Mawi continues to impress the coaches with his form and gets another start at loosehead prop together with Sam Matavesi at hooker and Luke Tagi at tighthead prop.

Isoa Nasilasila and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta form the locks pair while Lekima Tagitagivalu returns on the flanks with Albert Tuisue.

Viliame Mata is at number eight.

Raiwalui said they are playing a very quality team in a beautiful stadium and it’s the home of rugby in England so they are looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd and hope for a good performance.

“It’s another big physical battle and I think they will try and use their pack to the limit we have been working on ours and I think they will be very tactical with their kicking. It is going to be a different challenge this weekend”.”

Fiji plays England at 2.15am (Fiji Time) on Sunday.

Flying Fijians starting team (1-15): Eroni Mawi, Sam Matavesi, Luke Tagi, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidveta, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Viliame Mata, Frank Lomani, Caleb Muntz, Vinaya Habosi, Semi Radradra, Waisea Nayacalevu (C), Selesitino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves– Zuriel Togiatama, Jone Koroiduadua, Samu Tawake, Temo Mayanavanua, Vilive Miramira, Simione Kuruvoli, Teti Tela, Kalaveti Ravouvou.