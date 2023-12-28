Thursday, December 28, 2023
NCC champs present trophy to DPC West

Ba Police Football Club celebrated a significant achievement by presenting the Digicel Fiji National Regional Club Championship Trophy to the Divisional Police Commander, West, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Iakobo Vaisewa today.

This gesture follows their victory over ER PVC Supplies Greenstars FC of Nadroga in the tournament’s final which was held on December 17, 2023, at the Fiji Football Academy Grounds in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

The trophy handover was conducted by the Officer in Charge of Ba Policing District, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohammed Riyaz.

SSP Vaisewa expressed his gratitude to ASP Riyaz and commended the team for their sportsmanship and remarkable accomplishment in winning the title for the first time.

He also conveyed his pride in the team’s achievement and his expectations for their continued success in 2024.

The Ba Police FC extended special thanks to their sponsors, 4R Electrical, VR Builders, and Rooster Chicken, for their support in this victorious journey.

Police FC was laced with Ba district reps like Misiwani Nairube, Praneel Naidu, Peceli Sukabula, Mohammed Raheem, Nabil Begg, Savenaca Nakalevu and Etonia Dogalau.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
