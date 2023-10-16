NDMO to conduct tsunami drill tomorrow

The National Disaster Management Office will be conducting a live Tsunami Drill in Suva tomorrow from 10am to 12pm.

The drill is part of the National Simulation Exercise conducted by NDMO as a critical component of the 2023 National Disaster Awareness Week.

During the drill, all 13 tsunami sirens installed in the Suva-Lami corridor will be activated, and the objective of this exercise is to evaluate our state of readiness for potential tsunami events and to test the internal response plans of selected schools and agencies within Suva.

A number of selected schools and agencies will be evacuated as part of this drill but members of the public are not required to evacuate.

NDMO is urging the public not to panic if they witness people evacuating the vicinity during this time, as it is only a simulation exercise designed to assess our preparedness.

Police officers will be deployed at five designated evacuation points within Suva to ensure the safety and security of all individuals participating in the drill.