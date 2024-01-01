NDP will facilitate practical solutions: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says the People’s Coalition Government aims to launch a comprehensive National Development Plan in 2024.

He said the National Development Plan (NDP) will result in fostering lasting national unity, shared vision as well as social, economic and political advancement of our nation.

The Minister for Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development amd Statistics said the NDP will facilitate practical solutions to the social and economic sector that the Coalition Government will implement to ensure Fiji’s lasting progress.

“The NDP will be a comprehensive and realistic document.”

“It will be the blueprint for the future. We will not implement piece-meal solutions that have in the past caused pain and suffering to our people.”

Prof Prasad said the Coalition Government fully understands that our country has been built on generosity, sharing of resources, hard work, dedication and honesty of our people.

“Our people are resilient. They fully understand their role in working together for a better future.”