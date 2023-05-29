Need for change in Govt apparatus: President

His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says to fully appreciate the enormity of the work Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna had to undertake, there is a need to change the relevant apparatus of the Government.

While speaking during the Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day celebration at Albert Park in Suva today, His Excellency reiterated the words of Ratu Sukuna that ‘Fiji can only be recognised abroad if the blood of Fijians is shed.’

“Particularly in our education system, our traditional institutions need to be embedded and teach the legacy.”

“We must also acknowledge that the legs are uneven and we must lift each other up when we need it in our societies, in our decision as a nation.”

“He said this after fighting in the First World War under the banner of the French Foreign Legion and was unfortunately injured at that battle that marked the beginning of our commitment to international peace and order.”

He explained that Fiji possesses five decades of peacekeeping experience under its accomplishments and these accolades are an extension of Ratu Sukuna’s foresight, and the organisation of Fijian troops sent at the height of the Malayan emergency.

“Today, we have a proud Republic of Fiji Military Forces which continues to take part in peacekeeping missions around the world and is a major driver in our foreign policy. Fiji is now at a crossroads. Ratu Sukuna recognised early that Fiji was a multiracial country. We must draw on the richness of our diversity and strengthen the foundation of the Fiji we want.”

He also thanked the Great Council of Chiefs for taking the first step in trying to address pressing issues that affect the i-Taukei.

“Since the 1930s, Fiji has undergone extensive transformation. The social changes and increased demand for our resources, called on our collective attention as we strive to remain productive and thrive in the thriving nation and economy. We are faced with newer threats, unprecedented external shocks, as well as the overhanging reality of climate change.”

He urged Fijians to deal with issues that just like Ratu Sukuna did by viewing every problem through patriotic lenses that ensured a patriotic solution, which was for the greater good and inclusivity of all.

“Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna was highly educated and greatly valued education, therefore as a nation, we should strive for the education of our future generation in both culture and heritage, as well as through the education system, and that there is a purpose to be achieved when pursuing education.”

“It is important that in striving for education advancement, business acumen, national progress, and future success, we strive to live as individuals, lives dedicated to the service of fathers, especially our families, our church and our countries.”