Neighbors to battle in Nausori on Sun

Defending champions Rewa will feature against Tailevu Naitasiri in a Round 18 fixture of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

The match will kick start at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Fiji Football Association confirms that since both the neighbors bombed out of the Battle of the Giants tournament, they will continue to play their postponed league games.

The match was initially scheduled to be played on Wednesday but was postponed since Tailevu Naitasiri had to play in a dual feature match on Thursday.

In another match, Ba will play bottom-placed Tavua at Garvey Park at 2pm.