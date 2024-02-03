Neville to lead Brumbies charge against Drua

The ACT Brumbies have named Wallaby Cadeyrn Neville in the second-row for their Super Rugby Pacific trial match against the Fijian Drua tonight.

Neville is the most experienced player in the starting side as Stephen Larkham gives his wider squad a chance to shine.

Billy Pollard starts at hooker after his La Rochelle experience, whilst Corey Toole remains on the wing.

2023 McDougall Medallist Declan Meredith starts at flyhalf after a breakout year with Queanbeyan whilst the backline is filled with a host of players who impressed in club footy and their two-game tour of Japan.

Blake Schoupp, Lachlan Lonergan, Tom Hooper, Len Ikitau and Ollie Sapsford are amongst the senior figures on the bench set to come on in the second half.

The Drua on the other hand have named debutants Epeli Momo, Mesake Vocevoce, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Sikeli Rabitu in their match-day squad

Kemu Valetini will face his brother’s club, starting in the halves alongside Peni Matawalu while World Cup hero Simione Kuruvoli will come off the bench.

The match kicks off at Viking Park in Canberra at 8pm (Fiji Time).

Brumbies (1-15): Fred Kaihea, Billy Pollard, Rhys Van Nek, Lachlan Shaw, Cadeyrn Neville, Ed Kennedy, Luke Reimer, Charlie Cale, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Matias Jensen, Austin Anderson, Hudson Creighton, Corey Toole, Shane Wilcox.

Replacements: Harry Vella, Blake Schoupp, Lachlan Lonergan, Liam Bowron, Sefo Kautai, Tevita Alatini, Will Sankey, Tom Hooper, Lachlan Hooper, Rory Scott, Jahrome Brown, Klayton Thorn, Dan Nelson, Cullen Gray, Angus Staniforth, Ollie Sapsford, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead.

Drua (1-15): Livai Natave, Zuriel Togiatama, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Vocevoce, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Vilive Miramira, Ella Canakaivata, Meli Derenalagi, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Taniela Rakuro, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Apisalome Vota, Epeli Momo, Ilaisa Droaesese.

Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Emosi Tuqiri, Meli Tuni, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Simione Kuruvoli, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Michael Naitokani, Sikeli Rabitu, Motikiai Murray, Samuela Tawake.