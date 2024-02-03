Saturday, February 3, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Neville to lead Brumbies charge against Drua

The ACT Brumbies have named Wallaby Cadeyrn Neville in the second-row for their Super Rugby Pacific trial match against the Fijian Drua tonight.

Neville is the most experienced player in the starting side as Stephen Larkham gives his wider squad a chance to shine.

Billy Pollard starts at hooker after his La Rochelle experience, whilst Corey Toole remains on the wing.

2023 McDougall Medallist Declan Meredith starts at flyhalf after a breakout year with Queanbeyan whilst the backline is filled with a host of players who impressed in club footy and their two-game tour of Japan.

Blake Schoupp, Lachlan Lonergan, Tom Hooper, Len Ikitau and Ollie Sapsford are amongst the senior figures on the bench set to come on in the second half.

The Drua on the other hand have named debutants Epeli Momo, Mesake Vocevoce, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Sikeli Rabitu in their match-day squad

Kemu Valetini will face his brother’s club, starting in the halves alongside Peni Matawalu while World Cup hero Simione Kuruvoli will come off the bench.

The match kicks off at Viking Park in Canberra at 8pm (Fiji Time).

Brumbies (1-15): Fred Kaihea, Billy Pollard, Rhys Van Nek, Lachlan Shaw, Cadeyrn Neville, Ed Kennedy, Luke Reimer, Charlie Cale, Harrison Goddard, Declan Meredith, Matias Jensen, Austin Anderson, Hudson Creighton, Corey Toole, Shane Wilcox.

Replacements: Harry Vella, Blake Schoupp, Lachlan Lonergan, Liam Bowron, Sefo Kautai, Tevita Alatini, Will Sankey, Tom Hooper, Lachlan Hooper, Rory Scott, Jahrome Brown, Klayton Thorn, Dan Nelson, Cullen Gray, Angus Staniforth, Ollie Sapsford, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead.

Drua (1-15): Livai Natave, Zuriel Togiatama, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Vocevoce, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Vilive Miramira, Ella Canakaivata, Meli Derenalagi, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Taniela Rakuro, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Apisalome Vota, Epeli Momo, Ilaisa Droaesese.

Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Emosi Tuqiri, Meli Tuni, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Simione Kuruvoli, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Michael Naitokani, Sikeli Rabitu, Motikiai Murray, Samuela Tawake.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijians shine in Highlanders win

Three Fijian players got on the scoresheet for the Highlanders in t...
News

Prasad labels Koya’s statemen...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Pra...
News

NDP must avoid lengthy plans of pas...

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube says the execution of any Nationa...
Entertainment

Usher to pay homage to R&B musi...

Usher is sharing more details about how and why he's giving R&B...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijians shine in Highlanders win...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Prasad labels Koya’s state...

News
Deputy Pri...

NDP must avoid lengthy plans of ...

News
Unity Fiji...

Usher to pay homage to R&B m...

Entertainment
Usher is s...

Actor and model Poonam Panday di...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

Karawalevu starts for Waratahs

Rugby
Exciting p...

Popular News

Fiji Rugby welcomes two new unio...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Matter stood down in Nadi drug b...

News
The Magist...

Some roads closed in the Western...

News
The Fiji R...

Fiji 7s can improve before the O...

Rugby
Former dua...

Tanoa Group becomes official hom...

Rugby
Prominent ...

TSLS online application extended...

News
The Tertia...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijians shine in Highlanders win