Tuesday, August 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

New Australian High Commissioner arrives

Newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald has arrived into the country and presented his credentials to Fiji’s Head of State, His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House today.

High Commissioner McDonald is also Australia’s first inaugural Special Envoy for the Pacific and Regional Affairs.

He previously served as a senior career officer with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and headed the Office of the Pacific for four years.

McDonald also served as the Australian High Commissioner to New Zealand with accreditation to Cook Islands and Niue.

Fiji shares a strong relationship with Australia through the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Partnership.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Rewa gears up for BOG opener

The Rooster Chicken/ Scoops premium Ice- Cream Battle of the Giants...
News

WFP commits to inclusivity promotio...

The World Food Programme (WFP) will continue its support to Governm...
2023 Battle of Giants

BOG tickets to go on sale from Wed

The ticket pre-sale for the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle...
NRL

Lutu in doubt for Cowboys clash

Australian born-Fijian five-eighth Losana Lutu is in doubt to featu...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rewa gears up for BOG opener

Football
The Rooste...

WFP commits to inclusivity promo...

News
The World ...

BOG tickets to go on sale from W...

2023 Battle of Giants
The ticket...

Lutu in doubt for Cowboys clash

NRL
Australian...

Free medical checkup for HART re...

News
The Sai Pr...

Blues aim to win BOG after six y...

2023 Battle of Giants
Lautoka Pr...

Popular News

Makoi health centre to undergo t...

News
The Minist...

Visitor arrivals expected to hit...

News
The touris...

Tribunal to investigate Qiliho

News
The Consti...

Qiliho instructed us to stop USP...

News
The former...

BOG tickets to go on sale from W...

2023 Battle of Giants
The ticket...

Renowned chef to head Italian cu...

Business
Shangri-La...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Rewa gears up for BOG opener