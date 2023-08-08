New Australian High Commissioner arrives

Newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald has arrived into the country and presented his credentials to Fiji’s Head of State, His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House today.

High Commissioner McDonald is also Australia’s first inaugural Special Envoy for the Pacific and Regional Affairs.

He previously served as a senior career officer with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and headed the Office of the Pacific for four years.

McDonald also served as the Australian High Commissioner to New Zealand with accreditation to Cook Islands and Niue.

Fiji shares a strong relationship with Australia through the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Partnership.