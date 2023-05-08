New bridge opens up opportunities for villagers

The commissioning of a new bridge worth $4 million by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will allow better market access to over 200 villagers of Vunikawakawa in the Northern Division.

Village headman, Petero Namoce said crossing the river on bamboo rafts would be a thing of the past for them and said the new bridge has opened up opportunities.

Namoce said villagers relied on and worked in sugarcane fields for better opportunity and it will now be easier to transport sugarcane to the Labasa mill.

“This is a great improvement for the village,” he said.

While commissioning the bridge, Rabuka praised the villagers of Vunikawakawa, Labasa for standing the test of time, their perseverance and resilience for crossing the river in bamboo rafts to attend school, go to work and other things.

Rabuka said this was a blessing for the villagers that allowed for more reliable transportation, crossing and more socio-economic opportunities.

He said crossing the river was a challenge and a thing of the past, when they had to wade through flooded waters during bad weather sometimes in order to get to work, run errands in town or attend school for their children, among other places.

“But now, it has all ended.”

The Prime Minister said their struggles were a testament to many others and a beautiful story.

Rabuka told the youths to learn from their elders about being independent and self-reliant.

Rabuka also assured the villagers that government will work with relevant stakeholders and other parties concerned to expedite the improvement of the road that connects the village to the bridge.