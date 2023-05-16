Tuesday, May 16, 2023
New CAAF board members appointed

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced the appointment of a new board of directors for the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji.

Minister Responsible and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka said the new board presents itself as a diverse team and has a widely experienced group of people from various sectors that are highly enthusiastic and will enhance the overall operations of CAAF.

Eliki Kaumaitotoya has been appointed the new Chair of CAAF Board.

The other seven Board of Directors are James Sowane, Marigold Moody, Peceli Baleikorocau, George Tudreu, Isikeli Tomi Waqa, Ashneel Chand and former SODELPA MP Mikaele Leawere.

In acknowledging the outgoing members of the Board, Gavoka thanked them for service to CAAF and Fiji’s aviation industry.

The appointments are effective from April 17 and were made following an Expression of Interest and the subsequent selection process.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
