Tuesday, June 27, 2023
New Caledonia top Group A after big win

New Caledonia finished on top in Group A of the OFC U19 Women’s Championship in Lautoka today after thumping Tonga 6-0.

The Meune Nyipie captained side proved too strong for the Pacific Island counterparts displaying overall dominance in all aspects of the game.

Two goals in the first half to Alofa Hmaen and Sarah Boarat saw ladies in white firmly in front at the break.

New Caledonia doubled their efforts with no replies in the second half and four more goals through Maria Binet, Caroline Naaoutcheoue, Louane Pocoue-Kasaouemi and Julia Honakoko sealed the deal for the French Polynesians.

Meanwhile the Digicel Young Kulas will take on Papua New Guinea in their deciding Group B game tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium at 4pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
