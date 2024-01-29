Monday, January 29, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

New classrooms, facilities for Northern students

Around 1,200 students and 75 staff from seven schools in the Northern Division will start their school year tomorrow with new classrooms and other school facilities built with support from the Australian Government.

Following Tropical Cyclone Yasa in December 2020 and Tropical Cyclone Ana in January 2021, the schools sustained damages to their classrooms, administration blocks, washroom facilities, and teachers’ housing, meaning students attending these schools had to use temporary learning spaces such as tents, community halls, and dormitories.

With funding through the Australian Government’s Cyclone Recovery Program, the school facilities have been rebuilt with climate-resilient infrastructure, including solar power and rainwater harvesting, as well as new accessibility features.

They have also been designed to provide the surrounding communities with a safe space during future cyclones.

Locally led development has been at the heart of the program. Local contractors, AAPi Designs, NRW McCallan, Pacific Building Solutions and Capital Construction, were contracted to bring this project to life utilising local labour and locally sourced materials.

The seven schools are Bua District School, Dama District School, Dreketi Primary School, Maramarua Primary School, Nukubolu Primary School, Ratu Luke Memorial Primary School, and Wailevu West District School.

The program is also supporting the reconstruction of damaged facilities at Lekutu Primary School and Lekutu Secondary School, which are expected to be completed by June this year.

Nitia Narain, the Head of School for Bua District School, reflected, “We went through challenging days after TC Yasa, and we were thinking about how we would get back to the classrooms. The assistance from the Australian Government has taught our community the level or standard of work that we can do for our children to ensure a conducive learning environment for them and good WASH facilities which children need in schools.”

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji and Special Envoy for the Pacific and Regional Affairs, Ewen McDonald, said, “To see children starting the 2024 school year in new classrooms is something we should all be proud of. The communities across Vanua Levu have partnered with us to build these incredible new facilities.”

“All new buildings are certified to withstand category 5 cyclones and have been designed with student learning as front of mind.”

He said Australia is committed to strengthening education outcomes in Fiji, as reflected in the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Partnership and providing conducive learning spaces for the students and teachers was a key priority for support following TC Yasa.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Radrodro seeks traditional forgiven...

Ousted Education Minister Aseri Radrodro presented his traditional ...
Entertainment

Ranbir and Alia scoop main awards

Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt were the big winners at the 6...
Entertainment

X blocks Taylor Swift searches

Elon Musk's X has blocked searches for Taylor Swift after sexually ...
News

Nawaikula to represent ex-inmates

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party MP and Suva lawyer Niko Nawa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Radrodro seeks traditional forgi...

News
Ousted Edu...

Ranbir and Alia scoop main award...

Entertainment
Ranbir Kap...

X blocks Taylor Swift searches

Entertainment
Elon Musk'...

Nawaikula to represent ex-inmate...

News
Former Soc...

Matter stood down in Nadi drug b...

News
The Magist...

TSLS online application extended...

News
The Tertia...

Popular News

Fijiana finish 8th in Perth 7s

Rugby
Fijiana en...

PM assures Fiji’s continued comm...

News
Prime Mini...

Solo trio join Nadroga for new s...

Football
Nadroga ha...

Kamikamica recommended Dr Senilo...

News
Sacked Min...

46 teams to feature in Futsal Cu...

Football
The FMF Gy...

Fijiana drawn in tough pool

Rugby
After fini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Radrodro seeks traditional forgiveness