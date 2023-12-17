New Constitution and Trustees for Ba Rugby

Ba Rugby Union made its first steps towards legal and financial compliance on Friday when members voted at the Special General Meeting to adopt a new Constitution and appoint Trustees.

BRU secretary Gaby Kautoga said searched by their lawyers showed that the Union did not exist as a legal entity and they are plotting the way forward to be both legally and financially compliant.

He said affiliated clubs voted unanimously to adopt the new Constitution which had evolved through discussions amongst Members for the past three months.

Key changes from the 2017 Constitution include the make-up of the Executive Committee, which will now have nine elected members – seven from Member Clubs at February’s AGM, and two directly from the Ba Players. In addition to the President, Secretary, Treasurer and Women’s Director, the Executive will now include three Vice Presidents from different geographical regions of the province.

Extra clauses were inserted for the removal of any elected officials who are not performing to expectations or conducting themselves in an unfit manner.

Also new is the mandatory regulation for each Member Club to have a qualified referee and qualified medical staff.

“It was important to improve the diversity of our referees,” Kautoga said.

“We need more qualified match officials from across the province, so we will need to ensure we hold adequate clinics in the early months of 2024.”

“As for medical staff, it’s vital for player safety that each club has someone with first aid qualifications who can look after its players.”

Also decided at the SGM, which was held at Ba Women’s Forum, was the appointment of four Trustees – Tomasi Nakeke (Nailaga), Uraia Navula (Yakete), Noa Kautoga (Bulu) and Ratu Marika Naqiri (Magodro).

The Trustees will now need to sign the Trustees Deed in front of a solicitor or Commissioner of Oaths, then once all the standard checks have been made, the paperwork can be submitted to the Registrar of Titles for issuance of a Certificate of Incorporation.

“To be honest, there’s a lot of processes and procedures that we need to follow,” Kautoga said, “but we are determined to set a new standard of compliance and accountability for Ba Rugby. This is key in order for us to move forward to greater things, on and off the field.”

Also discussed at the SGM was the outcome of the recently completed Tikina Championships and preparations for the Skipper Cup and Ranadi Cup in February.