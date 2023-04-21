Friday, April 21, 2023
New court to boost Futsal in the North

New Futsal Turf in Labasa. Photo courtesy of Fiji FA Media.

The installation of the new turf at the Fiji FA Academy in Labasa will be a boost Futsal activities and further grow the sport in the Northern Division, says Technical Director Timo Jankowski.

Jankowski said the pitch is of top class and even though it was raining yesterday during the official opening, it was not slippery.

“It’s very soft and Futsal lovers will surely enjoy playing on it,” he told Fiji FA Media.

The Labasa Women’s team was the first to train on the turf after the installation was completed on Wednesday.

Jankowski believes the new professional turf in Labasa will help develop more high-quality players.

“They will get a chance to play on the professional turf which in the long term will be the pathway for the professional players as well.”

“I am sure the players will now enjoy playing futsal and more interest will grow from the players in North.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
