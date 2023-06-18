New FEO leadership is very unprofessional: Seruiratu

Leader of Opposition, Inia Seruiratu claims the new Fijian Elections Office (FEO) leadership is very unprofessional and not maintaining neutrality.

Seruiratu in a statement said it is of grave concern that the acting supervisor of elections, Ana Mataiciwa, is making detailed comments in the media on ongoing FICAC investigations.

He said it is troubling to witness the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) which should maintain neutrality and impartiality, interfere with the investigative process, compromise the integrity of the FEO, and interfere with natural justice by making public statements on on-going investigations.

“She is trying to prejudge matters, influence the due process and influence public perception.”

“The acting SOE has once again arrogantly exceeded her powers and showed no regard for the law, including independence of constitutionally mandated entities and well established norms and practices relating to due process and natural justice.”

“It is quite apparent that the title of acting supervisor of elections has gotten to her head.”

“The new FEO leadership is very unprofessional, unlike the FEO of the past, which maintained the highest levels of professionalism and integrity with etiquette, decorum and finesse.”

“Also, the former leadership not only played a facilitative role in our constitutionally mandated Parliamentary democracy but in an unbiased manner understood very well its obligations, rights and limitations.”

He went on to say that the acting supervisor of elections, whose appointment was questionable in the first place, appears to have no clue and most certainly does not meet the standards required of person holding such a position.