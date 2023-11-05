New Futsal IDC winner to be crowned

A new winner will be crowned at the 2023 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) after defending champs Ba went down 3-2 to last year’s finalist Suva in the dramatic second semifinal at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

The match between the two sides started at a very fast pace launching early attacks on goal.

But the Men-In-Black shed the first blood in the match going up on the board in the third minute when Shameel Rao pounced on a corner from Ruel Gravyen.

Four minutes later, match official Amitesh Bihari flashed a yellow card to Ba captain Ravnesh Chand yellow card for a foul play on Suva’s Ravneel Pal.

Former national futsal team skipper Aman Naidu got the equaliser for Suva pulling a powerful strike from the midway of the court in the 10th minute.

The remaining opening half looked a fair affair for both sides as they got their equal chances for goal attempts.

Both teams went into break all-levelled at 1-1.

Early in the second stanza, Suva coach Vivek Nadan made a quick change pulling out their veteran goalkeeper Shameet Kumar due to a knee injury and replaced him with national futsal team goalkeeper Kitione Baleloa.

In the 22nd minute, Suva’s Rajneel Singh was carried out of the court for sustaining an ankle injury.

Coming off the bench in place of Chand, Junior Bula Boys midfielder Gulam Razool put Ba in front again when he riffled a powerful shot which went inches past Baleloa leaving the Suva goalkeeper and defence stunned in the 26th minute.

Ba’s Grayven also copped a yellow card for bringing down Suva’s Ravneel Pal just outside the penalty box.

The Capital City boys received a free kick which Krishneel Singh took but it was brilliantly cleared away by Ba’s Sailasa Naicegu.

Immediately after the free kick was given, Rao questioned the referee which resulted in him getting a yellow card as well.

Some amazing footwork of Suva captain Suraj Chand saw him set up an unmarked Naidu as he slammed the ball into the roof of the net which lanky Ba goalkeeper Ravinesh Singh failed to lay a hand on in the 33rd minute.

Soon after, the match official flashed a direct red card to Ba’s Rao and was sent off the court for throwing a punch at Suva’s Singh.

The match was held for a short while when Pal, Suva goalkeeper and Ba goalkeeper had a verbal argument which resulted in the trio being carded.

A set-piece move combined by Chand and Naidu saw them send Krishneel Singh into an empty Ba goalmouth to seal the winner with a powered shot.

The final between Nadi and Suva will kick off at 3pm.

The teams:

Ba: Ravinesh Anand Singh (GK) (C), Ratu Dau, Ravinesh Chand, Ruel Grayven, Aiyush Ashish Kumar, Tevita Koroi, Zaim Khan, Gulam Razool, Joeli Navalawa, Sailasa Naicegu, Shameel Rao, Epeli Leiroti.

Suva: Shameet Kumar (GK), Aman Naidu, Suraj Chand (C), Krishneel Singh, Ravneel Pal, Kitione Baleloa, Sunny Deol, Rajneel Singh, Samisoni Rakuro, Deepal Singh, Shivnal Prasad, Justin Kumar, Krishneel Shekar.