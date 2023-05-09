New Generation Party Leader resigns

Varinava Tiko has resigned as Acting Party Leader for New Generation Party (NGP) and has also resigned as member of the party.

While making the announcement on social media, Tiko said as Director Operations for Prime Health Enterprises (South Pacific), he is obligated to pursuing the establishment of a Tertiary Hospital Project to bring into Fiji and the Pacific an Internationally Accredited World-Class Tertiary Hospital.

“I take this opportunity to thank the NGP Founders for offering me the opportunity to be their Acting Party Leader in 2022. I thank all of those that voted for NGP and had trust in the Party purposes and values.”

“It has always been my intention to safeguard the iTaukei from losing out on great opportunities that empower our future generation and fulfilling our participation in economic growth mandated In Chapter 32 of our 2013 Constitution.”

“To this regard, I’m taking this proactive approach towards achieving what is best for all Fijians and that is by working together with this coalition Government to bring to the Pacific Internationally Accredited Tertiary Healthcare systems and doctors with right credentials and track record.”

“As my late friend and former Prime Minister of Fiji, Honorable Laisenia Qarase would have done; to include Provincial Holding Companies in the Prime Health Hospital Project that was in the ‘Na Yavutu’ Trust plan for equitable intervention since 2018, a Trust created to economically empower the majority of us feeding under the table from the leftover crumbs of those powerful few controlling our economic development at the table top.”

“It’s time that we all wake up and work hard together to serve the interest of the nation,” he further stated.