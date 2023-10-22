Sunday, October 22, 2023
New ICC winner to be crowned

Photo Courtesy: Fiji Muslim Sports Association

A new winner will be crowned in the FANCA International Club Championship (ICC) after defending champions Sydney Mulomulo got bundled out of the tournament by Suva 1-0 in extra time.

Dubbed as the clash of the day, the match lived up to expectation with both teams putting on a great display of football and keeping the fans on the edge of their seats.

The match started off at a fast pace with both sides launching early attacks on goal.

The Abdullah Aiyas led Mulomulo played with a lot of focus and determination and countered Suva in all aspects of the game.

Both teams tussled hard but it was former Seaqaqa futsal star Mohammed Zumir Ishrat, who found the winner for the Intiaz Khan coached Suva.

In the first quarterfinal, Drasa edged Cuvu 1-0.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
