New Lautoka HA branch to enhance service delivery

The Housing Authority of Fiji (HA) is adamant that greater collaborations with the Government will enable fluent support systems for Fijian families looking to getting a piece of the housing market.

Housing Authority CEO Ritesh Singh while opening it new branch in Lautoka said this is a significant accomplishment for Housing Authority.

Singh said this ability for them to acquire the premises and to move into it, became possible with the support of the Ministry of Housing and the line Minister, Maciu Katamotu.

He added that this new branch will further strengthen the ability to serve more customers.

“The new branch intends to provide clients with a new level of convenience and experience with its expanding lending portfolio, easy loan application processes and friendly services,” he said.

Also, the Minister Responsible Maciu Katamotu said the new branch which indicates the progress of working together and to provide housing services that HA is mandated to do.

“The opening of the new branch also strengthens government’s commitment to provide a safe and healthy working environment which not only boosts staff morale but also enhances productivity and professionalism,” Katamotu added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
