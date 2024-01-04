New legislative reforms for Parliament to consider: AG

Government intends to introduce new legislations, in the new Session of Parliament, after conducting extensive consultations around the country on key reforms.

In an interview, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga made governments intentions to review the Regulation of the Surfing Area of 2010, introduce the draft bill on Traditional Knowledge and Expression, the draft bill on Child Justice, the draft bill on Child Protection, and the Heritage Bill.

Turaga said those behind the drafting of these proposed legislative reforms are in the conclusion stages.

He said these bills would then be tabled to Cabinet, before the Bill is introduced to Parliament in April.

He said the Child Justice Bill and the Child Protection Bill are relatively associated, and has been pending for some time.

Turaga said his office is now consulting with the Ministry of Women and Children and other key stakeholders on the two bills, before it is finalised and taken to Cabinet for approval.

The Attorney-General said the Regulation of the Surfing Areas of 2010 – is a controversial legislation that encroaches on the fishing grounds (Qoliqoli) of i-Taukei’s.

Turaga said many i-Taukei are not happy with this Act and will be reviewed, hopefully on the first or second sitting of Parliament.

The government has tabled 29 bills, where 28 have passed and enacted.

The Heritage Bill is currently before the Committee on Social Affairs.

Turaga added that this bill has been in two successive Sittings of Parliament, in 2018 and 2022 and did not move.

“We have only re-introduced it, in the hopes that the Committee on Social Affairs would like to touch up on certain areas of the bill and hopefully tabled in Parliament in April,” Turaga said.