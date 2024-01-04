Thursday, January 4, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

New legislative reforms for Parliament to consider: AG

Government intends to introduce new legislations, in the new Session of Parliament, after conducting extensive consultations around the country on key reforms.

In an interview, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga made governments intentions to review the Regulation of the Surfing Area of 2010, introduce the draft bill on Traditional Knowledge and Expression, the draft bill on Child Justice, the draft bill on Child Protection, and the Heritage Bill.

Turaga said those behind the drafting of these proposed legislative reforms are in the conclusion stages.

He said these bills would then be tabled to Cabinet, before the Bill is introduced to Parliament in April.

He said the Child Justice Bill and the Child Protection Bill are relatively associated, and has been pending for some time.

Turaga said his office is now consulting with the Ministry of Women and Children and other key stakeholders on the two bills, before it is finalised and taken to Cabinet for approval.

The Attorney-General said the Regulation of the Surfing Areas of 2010 – is a controversial legislation that encroaches on the fishing grounds (Qoliqoli) of i-Taukei’s.

Turaga said many i-Taukei are not happy with this Act and will be reviewed, hopefully on the first or second sitting of Parliament.

The government has tabled 29 bills, where 28 have passed and enacted.

The Heritage Bill is currently before the Committee on Social Affairs.

Turaga added that this bill has been in two successive Sittings of Parliament, in 2018 and 2022 and did not move.

“We have only re-introduced it, in the hopes that the Committee on Social Affairs would like to touch up on certain areas of the bill and hopefully tabled in Parliament in April,” Turaga said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Champs Army drawn in tough pool

Defending champions, Army have been drawn in a tough pool for this ...
News

Two minors charged with rape and se...

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with rape and indecent assault o...
Rugby

Norton to grace Coral Coast 7s as A...

The 2024 McDonald's Fiji Coral Coast 7s will have England great Dan...
Football

Khan clarifies transfer rumors, con...

Suva Football Association President Intiaz Khan has addressed recen...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Champs Army drawn in tough pool

Rugby
Defending ...

Two minors charged with rape and...

News
A 16-year-...

Norton to grace Coral Coast 7s a...

Rugby
The 2024 M...

Khan clarifies transfer rumors, ...

Football
Suva Footb...

Four charged for assault of poli...

News
The Suva M...

Reddy Group founder passes away

News
Yanktesh P...

Popular News

Tietjens to guide Ambassador All...

Rugby
14 players...

PSC may involve Police in wind t...

News
The Public...

Man in custody for assaulting Po...

News
A man is i...

Nand likely to reunite with Blue...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Wealth Fund to empower landownin...

News
The iTauke...

High Commissioner Tikoitoga pass...

News
Fiji’s Hig...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Champs Army drawn in tough pool