New Nabouwalu power house commissioned

Minister for Public Works, Meteorogical Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau commissioned a new power house in Nabouwalu during his Northern tour this week.

The new power house replaces the previous one that caught fire last year burning out a generator set and electrical cables.

Tuisawau while commissioning the facility said the project demonstrates the Government’s commitment in the provision of reliable power supply to people in the area.

“The Government recognises the need to expand the power supply network in Nabouwalu and there are plans in place to ensure that this happens,” he said.

Tuisawau added that Nabouwalu is growing in terms of business and there are plans to expand the operations of the power station.

The new double story building houses the generators at the bottom with the office space in the upper level.

To ensure that the fire incident is not repeated, the new building has an office space and a kitchen for officers to be there full time.

This will allow officers to monitor the generators and attend to breakdown as and when it happens.