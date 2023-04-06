Thursday, April 6, 2023
New routes HK, Japan, soon: Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says Fiji is experiencing increased capacity through our national carrier Fiji Airways.

In his Ministerial Statement, Gavoka told Parliament that the forecasted operating capacity in each quarter next year is above 2019 with a network growth of 23 per cent.

“On Sunday this week, Fiji welcomed back twice-weekly flights between Nadi and Hong Kong. The first flight was operating at a 90 per cent load factor (seats sold) with forward bookings for 12 months recorded at over 16,000 both ways.”

The Minister for Civil Aviation highlighted that Fiji began servicing direct flights from Narita, Japan.

He said this will be twice a week also.

“Like the Hong Kong flight, this is a huge win for tourism, for trade, for business, for investment. The Japan market contributed close to $40 million in earnings in 2019, so they are an important market for Fiji.”

He added that Fiji Airways will soon be flying to South Korea – bookings from Asia are growing, with Hong Kong already ahead of expectation.

“While we are seeing exceptional numbers from Australia, New Zealand and the United States, we can soon expect the gradual return of the Asian market. We are a vested interest in diversifying our market.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
