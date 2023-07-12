Wednesday, July 12, 2023
New sponsors for Battle of the Giants

Fiji Football Association has secured a three-year deal with Ashabhai & Company Limited and Future Farms Limited for the Battle of the Giants.

The new deal sings to the tune of $305,000 for the 44-year-old tournament.

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel said it is a great day for Fiji FA having secured new stakeholders for one of its strongest tournaments to continue the progress of the sport.

“We thank them for coming on board and making sure the development of football continues and the fans and Fijian people will enjoy the great soccer challenge between the districts,” Patel said.

Ashabhai company director Neil Patel said the companies were honoured to be part of a privileged history and prosperous future.

“A future where passion for the game ignites inspiration, and fosters unity among our people,” Patel said.

“Thank you for trusting Ashabhai and Rooster for this opportunity we are proud to be associated with BOG and look forward to an incredible display of skill sportsmanship and camaraderie.”

The tournament will now be referred to as the Rooster Chicken and Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
