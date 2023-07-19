New stops for revamped World 7s Series

There wiill be only eight stops for the Fiji and Fijiana 7s teams on the newly revamped 2023/2024 HSBS SVNS circuit.

World Rugby is now intent with a bold ambition to supercharge rugby’s global reach and appeal by being more relevant and accessible to younger, leisure-hungry audiences and the HSBC SVNS aims to deliver the ultimate in immersive experiences, a unique festival of sport, entertainment and culture set against stunning backdrops.

New Zealand has been dropped from series locations with Perth replacing a renowned Sydney.

Spain is the final stopover and only European location.

The series begins with Dubai 7s on December 2-3 this year.

HBSC SVNS – Festival dates:

Dubai, UAE -December 2-3,2023

Cape Town, South Africa –December 9-10, 2023

Perth, Australia –January26-28, 2024

Vancouver, Canada –February 23-25, 2024

Los Angeles, USA –March 2-3, 2024

Hong Kong SAR, China –April 5-7, 2024

Singapore, Singapore –May 3-5, 2024

Madrid, Spain – May 31 – June 2, 2024