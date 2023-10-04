New Supreme High Court Judge sworn in

Sir William Young has been added to Fiji’s judiciary as a Supreme High Court Judge.

He was ceremoniously sworn in by His Excellency the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere in the presence of Acting Chief Justice Mr Salesi Temo, Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu and Solicitor-General Ropate Green at the State House yesterday.

Prior to this appointment, Sir Young was Judge of the Supreme Court in 2010 in New Zealand, before retiring in April 2022.

Sir Young studied law at the Universities of Canterbury and Cambridge.

On his return from the United Kingdom in 1978, he joined the Christchurch firm of R A Young Hunter and Co, leaving in 1988 to practise as a barrister.

He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1991, to the High Court in 1997 and to the Court of Appeal in 2004, becoming President of the latter Court in 2006.

He now sits when required as an Acting-Judge of the Supreme Court, has sat on the Court of Appeal of Seychelles and also serves on the Court of Appeal of Samoa.

Furthermore, he chaired the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the 15 March 2019 terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain.

He is an honorary Bencher of the Middle Temple, an honorary Fellow of Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge and the Colonel-Commandant of the New Zealand Army Legal Service and holds an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Canterbury.