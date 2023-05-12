Friday, May 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

New Tourism Fiji Board appointed

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has appointed new Board of Directors for Tourism Fiji.

Following an Expression of Interest and its subsequent selection process, seven new Board members have been appointed pursuant to the Tourism Fiji Act 2010.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, welcomed the appointments, stating the knowledge and expertise the Board brings comes at a crucial time with the recovery of the Fiji tourism industry.

“Tourism in Fiji is at a critical juncture and a new Board means new opportunities. These appointments will ensure that Tourism Fiji has the requisite industry expertise to guide them in achieving Fiji’s marketing strategies.”

“Each of these Directors bring with them new perspectives and experiences that will build on the success of the previous members.”

The Tourism Fiji Board of Directors provide a cross section of public and private sector expertise that will guide Tourism Fiji’s plans going forward.

The newly appointed Board members are Fantasha Lockington, Josaia Rayawa, Uraia Rasake, Ilisapeci Matatolu, Pavan Singh, Eroni Paumau and Salaseini Daunabuna.

Lockington is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association. She holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of the South Pacific and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Rayawa brings with him twenty-seven years’ experience in the tourism industry, having served 7 years in management roles covering all facets of hotel operations with the (then) Regent Hotel chain; fifteen years in marketing and strategic planning experience and serving as Regional Director for Fiji Visitors Bureau, (now Tourism Fiji).

Rasake has over twenty-five years of Human Resources in both the public and private sectors. He is also a trainer/facilitator in Brand and Service Culture with great passion in shaping organisational culture. He has served at senior executive level with international brands, such as the then Starwood (Sheraton and Westin), Accor’s Pullman, Warwick Group of Hotels, Vatulele and with the Fiji Development Bank.

Matatolu recently joined the University of the South Pacific, prior to being at Tourism Fiji as a Regional Director (the Americas) from 2007 to 2013. Her marketing role in the United States included directing the implementation of Fiji’s marketing plan and developing strategic partnerships. She has a Bachelor of Tourism (Hons) from James Cook University in Australia. Her tourism industry background includes practical experience in the area of tourism marketing, event management and niche tourism.

Singh is currently the Operations Manager for the Kundan Singh Group of Companies and Founder of Corner Bakery and Pizza Lab, Suva. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Law from the Auckland University of Technology and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Commerce from the University of Auckland majoring in Commercial Law and Marketing.

Paumau brings with him over nineteen years of Executive Management experience, leading transformational change in one of the pioneer tourism management brands in the Pacific, the Rosie Travel Group. He has accomplished international marketing and strategic business development experience, credited with the introduction of the highly lucrative Chinese inbound market to Fiji and the Pacific by spearheading the Rosie Travel Group as the first company to establish business from China in 2004.

Daunabuna is currently the Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Civil Aviation and has served in the Civil Service for thirteen years – including 3 years in the role of Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity andIndustrial Relations and 3 months as Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management. She holds a Master of Governance in Public Policy, a Bachelor of Laws, and is admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor to the Fiji Bar.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Tickets on sale for Drua’s remainin...

Tickets are now on sale for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s remain...
Rugby

Fijiana focus on discipline ahead o...

Fijiana XVs Coach Inoke Male says team discipline will be one of th...
News

Watts is new Australian Chargé d...

Stuart Watts is the new Chargé d'affaires of the Australian High Co...
Rugby

GB vs Fijiana will be a huge game: ...

Great Britain winger Heather Cowell says their match against Fijian...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tickets on sale for Drua’s remai...

Rugby
Tickets ar...

Fijiana focus on discipline ahea...

Rugby
Fijiana XV...

Watts is new Australian Chargé d...

News
Stuart Wat...

GB vs Fijiana will be a huge gam...

Rugby
Great Brit...

Fiji likely to lose World Rugby ...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Major sponsorship boost for Fiji...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Popular News

Machine Gun Kelly disses Harlow ...

Entertainment
Machine Gu...

Lupus cases increase a concern f...

News
The Minist...

Fiji likely to lose World Rugby ...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Tree planting marks King Charles...

News
The Britis...

Silktails back Fonumanu out for ...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

8 arrested for drunk and drive

News
Eight driv...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Tickets on sale for Drua’s remaining home games