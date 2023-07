Bottom-placed Tavua will host Navua in Round 12 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau in Ba on Sunday.

Fiji Football Association has confirmed that the match will kick start at 2pm.

Initially, Tavua was to host Navua at their home ground in Garvey Park at 3pm.

Meanwhile, in other matches on Sunday at 3pm, Ba will face Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka while neighbors Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri will battle at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.