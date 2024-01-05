Friday, January 5, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

New voter cards or replacements card at VSC

The Fijian Elections Office says for new voter cards or replacement cards, members of the public are advised to visit the nearest Voter Services Centre closest to them.

This comes after the FEO received numerous enquiries at its head office, in Toorak.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa said the Fijian Elections Office has been receiving numerous enquiries from the public on how to get new voter cards done and or how to replace and how to replace lost voter cards.

Mataiciwa said most of those visiting FEO are school-leavers and have not registered for a voter card at all.

“We are here to assist them in any way possible and ensure their requests are addressed.”

The Acting SOE said this service is not available at their Toorak Office but at strategic locations around the country.

Mataiciwa said for new registration and update of card information, the public is being advised to take with them their original or certified copies of their birth certificate and a valid Identification Card.

For renewal of voter card, the public will need to produce a valid ID at the VSC and for those who just turned 18-years-old and do not have any form of valid photo ID; they will need to be accompanied by their parents or guardians.

Mataiciwa said this service is free of charge.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

35-member Kulas squad gears up for ...

In preparation for the upcoming Olympics Qualifiers in Samoa this F...
News

Restore 18pc FNPF contribution: Min...

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations i...
News

Chaudhry takes a swipe at Tabuya...

The Fiji Labour Party says the poor have been disadvantaged...
Sports

$30k sponsorship boost for Fiji Hoc...

The Fiji Hockey Federation today received a sponsorship boost of $3...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

35-member Kulas squad gears up f...

Football
In prepara...

Restore 18pc FNPF contribution: ...

News
The Minist...

Chaudhry takes a swipe at Tabuya...

News
Th...

$30k sponsorship boost for Fiji ...

Sports
The Fiji H...

Amendment to the Constitution mu...

News
Any change...

Govt to fund operational costs o...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Reddy Group founder passes away

News
Yanktesh P...

High Commissioner Tikoitoga pass...

News
Fiji’s Hig...

Tenana’s son to feature in Coral...

Rugby
Renata Rob...

First Fijian Police Chief in US ...

News
First-ever...

Inflation surge to new 5.8%: RBF...

News
The Reserv...

Baba settlement benefits from Lo...

Rugby
The Baba s...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

35-member Kulas squad gears up for camp