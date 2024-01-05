New voter cards or replacements card at VSC

The Fijian Elections Office says for new voter cards or replacement cards, members of the public are advised to visit the nearest Voter Services Centre closest to them.

This comes after the FEO received numerous enquiries at its head office, in Toorak.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa said the Fijian Elections Office has been receiving numerous enquiries from the public on how to get new voter cards done and or how to replace and how to replace lost voter cards.

Mataiciwa said most of those visiting FEO are school-leavers and have not registered for a voter card at all.

“We are here to assist them in any way possible and ensure their requests are addressed.”

The Acting SOE said this service is not available at their Toorak Office but at strategic locations around the country.

Mataiciwa said for new registration and update of card information, the public is being advised to take with them their original or certified copies of their birth certificate and a valid Identification Card.

For renewal of voter card, the public will need to produce a valid ID at the VSC and for those who just turned 18-years-old and do not have any form of valid photo ID; they will need to be accompanied by their parents or guardians.

Mataiciwa said this service is free of charge.