Monday, January 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rabuka labels Kiribati meeting a success

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum Chair, Sitiveni Rabuka has labelled his meeting with Kiribati President, His Excellency Taneti Maamau yesterday, a success.

Rabuka in a Government statement said the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Fiji and Kiribati and more particularly the restoration of unity in the Blue Pacific family.

Both leaders acknowledged the strong kinship shared by Fiji and Kiribati, which has been founded on strong cultural identity, mutual respect and friendship.

The two leaders reaffirmed the need to collectively work in unity and promote regional cooperation, as highlighted in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

Since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1979, Fiji and Kiribati have enjoyed close, friendly relations as members of the Blue Pacific family.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Argentina came from 12 points down to beat host New Zealand 14-12 a...
News

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati’s ...

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum chair Sitiveni Rabuka hope...
Hamilton Sevens

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spot

Fijiana finished its campaign in the Hamilton 7s in a disappointing...
News

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

A 36-year-old taxi driver was arrested in Raiwaqa earlier this week...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Rugby
Argentina ...

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati...

News
Prime Mini...

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spo...

Hamilton Sevens
Fijiana fi...

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

News
A 36-year-...

Fiji books spot in OFC U17 semif...

Football
Striker Pe...

2 men arrested over vehicle thef...

News
Two men in...

Popular News

Silktails eye warm-up matches ah...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Tonga will come out firing: Kuma...

Football
Fiji Under...

Rabuka to make announcement toda...

News
Prime Mini...

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Rugby
Argentina ...

Men’s 28th CVC dates locke...

Football
The Fiji F...

FijiFirst attacks Govt for numbe...

News
The FijiFi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

NZ defeats Vanuatu in the 4th QF of the 2023 OFC U17 Championship