Rabuka labels Kiribati meeting a success

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum Chair, Sitiveni Rabuka has labelled his meeting with Kiribati President, His Excellency Taneti Maamau yesterday, a success.

Rabuka in a Government statement said the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Fiji and Kiribati and more particularly the restoration of unity in the Blue Pacific family.

Both leaders acknowledged the strong kinship shared by Fiji and Kiribati, which has been founded on strong cultural identity, mutual respect and friendship.

The two leaders reaffirmed the need to collectively work in unity and promote regional cooperation, as highlighted in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

Since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1979, Fiji and Kiribati have enjoyed close, friendly relations as members of the Blue Pacific family.