Monday, January 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Reddy provided wrong info: Kamikamica

Minister for External Trade and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica has put Opposition MP Dr Mahendra Reddy on notice for his statement and claims he provided incorrect information in a media conference.

On Thursday, the former Minister for Environment raised concerns over a factory in Ba and the removal of the stop work order on Laucala Island hangar.

Kamikamica said the FijiFirst Party has sensationalized the issue in the media.

He said that if they wanted to talk about the environment, they should look no further at how they have allowed Draunibota Bay in Lami to become over the years a graveyard for derelict vessels or Malolo Island Resort development debacle; that they only reacted to once the international press had reported on that issue.

“The stop work order for the Laucala Island Resort hangar was issued by Fiji Airports Limited and not the Department of Environment.”

“There was no proper explanation provided to Laucala Island, and it reached Government interference – a well-known trait of the previous Government.”

“For the factory in Ba, the company received a stop-work order last week and was going to put 200 workers out of work.”

“My Ministry held an urgent meeting with the Department of Environment due to the serious implications of the matter, in which they were able to find a way to keep the factory operational,” he added.

Kamikamica said Dr Reddy was wrong in claiming that he had a threatening tone in a meeting with the Permanent Secretary and the Director of Environment.

“The overall tone was one of facilitation, respect and cordiality.”

Kamikamica said through the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka and himself, the coalition Government was able to remove the stop-work order.

“This resulted in a major investor continuing their $30 million project, and for 200 workers to continue receiving their pay cheques.”

Kamikamica said local and international investors need to be respected, if they follow due process and law – they should be encouraged and not victimized.

He added this will be the new normal in Fiji, which will build investor confidence.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Argentina came from 12 points down to beat host New Zealand 14-12 a...
News

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati’s ...

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum chair Sitiveni Rabuka hope...
Hamilton Sevens

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spot

Fijiana finished its campaign in the Hamilton 7s in a disappointing...
News

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

A 36-year-old taxi driver was arrested in Raiwaqa earlier this week...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Rugby
Argentina ...

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati...

News
Prime Mini...

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spo...

Hamilton Sevens
Fijiana fi...

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

News
A 36-year-...

Fiji books spot in OFC U17 semif...

Football
Striker Pe...

2 men arrested over vehicle thef...

News
Two men in...

Popular News

Expect good news: Radrodro

News
The Minist...

Krishna puts Bengaluru in playof...

Football
Roy Krishn...

France is first up for Fiji in H...

Hamilton Sevens
World Cham...

Cokanasiga out of England squad

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Rugby
Argentina ...

Shah Rukh Khan ranked fourth ric...

Entertainment
The list o...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

NZ defeats Vanuatu in the 4th QF of the 2023 OFC U17 Championship