Jalal wins top Jurists honour

Fijian lawyer Imrana Jalal has been awarded the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Medal of Honor by the World Jurists Association.

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Medal of Honor, established by the World Jurist Association, is an international recognition.

The World Jurist Association awards the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Medal of Honor in recognition of inspiring women jurists who fight to defend and strengthen the rule of law and consolidate society’s advances in gender equity.

Jalal has served as Commissioner with the Fiji Human Rights Commission and is the author of the Law for Pacific Women, architect of the Family Law Act 2005.

She is also a former Chair of the UN Committee on Harmful Practices Against Women, and continues to be a member of the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement, Women Living Under Muslim Law, and the Asia-Pacific Forum on Women, Law and Development.

Jalal is also a Commissioner on the International Commission of Jurists in Geneva.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya while congratulating Jalal for her wonderful achievement said she stands tall amongst women who have broken glass ceilings, have pushed the frontiers of women’s leadership and have paved the path for other women and girls to follow in their footsteps and become future leaders.

“She has worked tirelessly towards the realization of gender equality and women’s empowerment, contributing to the achievement of the SDGs and the entire 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and peace and security.”

“I have had the great fortune to work under Ms Jalal’s supervision on the consultation process of the Family Law Act 2005. She is firm but fair, extremely knowledgeable but kind, and never missed taking a teaching moment.”

Tabuya said Jalal is an aspiration not just to women lawyers but for all Fijian women and girls.

“We applaud her for her passion for women’s empowerment, and thank her for breaking many ceilings for women around the world.”

“Her tireless efforts in engaging people as well as in her leadership roles to ‘defend and strengthen the rule of law and to consolidate society’s advances in gender equity’ serves as a model for champions of gender equality in Fiji.”