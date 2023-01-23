Busy months ahead for PSC: Baleilevuka

Newly appointed Public Service Commissioner Mereseini Baleilevuka says they have work cut out for them and they have busy months ahead of them.

Baleilevuka said the board gets its cue from Government and right now the focus is on sorting the appointments and reappointments of Permanent Secretaries.

“The Chair has the sole prerogative to actually give us a clear indication on this… because we have to have a civil service running smoothly to ensure everyone is happy where they are.”

She also indicated that as a member of the PSC board, one has to remain focused on delivering for the Fijian people.

“As a human being it’s not easy, but as a person of integrity, you have to ensure that whatever decision you make and whatever we do is in line with our oath and also what benefits the nation as a whole,” she added.