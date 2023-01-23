FNPF to host annual member forum

The Fiji National Provident Fund will host its annual member forum at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva tomorrow.

This is to allow for members, pensioners and employers to raise concerns or issues pertaining to their retirement savings or pensions at the event.

Chief executive Viliame Vodonaivalu said the Forum is the Fund’s biggest annual event and will allow their key stakeholders to question them about activities within the financial year and what they have found in past years.

He said this has always been a time for their key stakeholders to engage directly with the management team as well as the FNPF Board regarding the Fund’s performance and outlook for the future.

“The member forum is a legislated event that the Fund must conduct every financial year and a key part of it is the presentation of the annual report which outlines their operations, achievements and plans.”

“The FNPF welcome the scrutiny because they believe that their performance is a reflection of their decisions, which ultimately have benefited their stakeholders.”

Vodonaivalu said a retirement expo will coincide with the Forum in Naqara, Taveuni.

“The Fund will also consider Forum venues at locations apart from the seven identified in the Central, Western and Northern Divisions to ensure retirement savings inclusiveness for all Fijians, with a focus on voluntary savings for those in the informal sector,” he added.

Also, this week are the forums in Nadi and Lautoka on Thursday 26 January and Friday 27 January respectively, followed by Koronivia on 31 January.

The member forums in the North will start on Friday 10 February, in Savusavu and on 11 February at Labasa and ends in Taveuni on 16 February.

It will be in Nadi and Lautoka on Thursday and Friday respectively, followed by Koronivia on Tuesday, 31st of this month.

The Forums in the North will start on Friday 10th February in Savusavu, Saturday 11th February in Labasa and ends in Taveuni on 16th February.