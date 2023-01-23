Stop making wild allegations, AG warns Sayed-Khaiyum

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has called on his predecessor, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to stop making wild allegations of the Government’s day to day running, based on unnamed sources, which according to him is no better than gossip.

Turaga while responding to Sayed-Khaiyum’s statement on Saturday, said this fear-mongering was designed to dis-empower our citizens, weaken investor confidence, incite stability and create anxiety.

He said he is reminding Sayed-Khaiyum that the Government belongs to the people (it is not the property of the two-man Government that ruled by fear since 2006).

“Under the 2013 Constitution, the people decide their Government. It is the people’s choice, and they chose the People’s Coalition Government.”

“FijiFirst gained only 42 per cent of the vote in the recent elections, not enough to govern outright, while 58 per cent of voters chose opposition parties.”

Turaga said Sayed-Khaiyum indicated that his Party discussed strategies prior to the press conference in the weekend.

He said the Government is of the view that FFP strategy appears to be one of intimidation, destabilization and unsubstantiated allegations.

“Government is undertaking audits of various programs, and it would be a pity if the FijiFirst politicians try to incite instability to prevent the audits which the people voted for, given it was explicitly stated in the manifesto of the coalition partners,” he added.