Tuesday, January 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We’ll not be lectured by Sayed-Khaiyum: Turaga

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the coalition Government will not be lectured by the FijiFirst Party on the issue of separation of powers.

In a press conference, Turaga said the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum tried to lecture the nation on the doctrine of separation of powers, and it is worth noting that our Constitution mandates the Chief Justice to act as Head of State in the absence of the President for any reason.

Turaga said it is trite law that the Executive or the Prime Minister and members of his Cabinet are elected from the House of Representatives and in effect have the majority vote to decide on legislation enacted by Parliament.

“Furthermore, the President is elected from Parliament, he or she would be nominated by the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition and then the nominee with majority of votes, is elected as the President and swears his oath before the Chief Justice.”

“Similarly, Constitutional Officers are appointed by the President on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission, the majority of whose members are nominated by the Prime Minister.”

“So already, our system of Government, based loosely on the Westminster system, does not have the pure separation of powers as is envisaged for example in the United States Constitution.”

Turaga said the Government is well aware and well within the boundaries of the Constitution which it respects and calls on the FijiFirst and Sayed-Khaiyum  to take the matter to Court if they feel a breach has occurred.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Sayed-Khaiyum is playing political ...

Former Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is playing political g...
News

Stop making wild allegations, AG wa...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has called on his predecessor, Aiyaz...
Rugby

New name for Fijiana Drua

There will be a new name for the Super W champion Fijiana Drua late...
Sports

Netball Fiji to reach greater audie...

Netball Fiji intends to reach out to a greater audience and keep co...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Sayed-Khaiyum is playing politic...

News
Former Att...

Stop making wild allegations, AG...

News
Attorney-G...

New name for Fijiana Drua

Rugby
There will...

Netball Fiji to reach greater au...

Sports
Netball Fi...

Avatar continues to dominate box...

Entertainment
James Came...

Fiji slips further in 7s Series ...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Popular News

TD05F develops to TC Irene Cat 1...

News
The Fiji M...

Fiji outclasses France in Hamilt...

Rugby
Fiji start...

TD05F to develop into a Cat 1 cy...

News
The Nation...

Fuli banks on reshaped Fijiana s...

Hamilton Sevens
Fijiana 7s...

TC Irene now a Category 2 System...

News
The Fiji M...

Why I was removed, AG Turaga rev...

News
Attorney-G...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Sayed-Khaiyum is playing political games: AG