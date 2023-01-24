AG unaware of complaint against COC

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says his is not aware of any complaint filed by the Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama to the President against the Constitutional Offices Commission (COC).

“No, I am not aware. Obviously, the Constitutional Offices Commission will be notified, and the matter will be discussed by the Constitutional Offices Commission when it next sits,” he said.

Turaga when questioned if he was also aware of his predecessor Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum trying to seek an audience with His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, said he has no knowledge of this as well.

“We have a Prime Minister and no other person should be entertained.”

“In terms of Government’s Affairs, the Government that is in control today is the Coalition Government and the head is the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka,” he said.