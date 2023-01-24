AG’s chambers is Govt’s chief legal adviser

The Attorney-General Chambers is the chief legal adviser to the Government and to the Office of the President, and that legal advice should be sort therein.

This was the affirmation that the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga took to His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, in his meeting this morning at the State House.

Turaga said he was invited by the President today to sort clarification on which is in the purview of the Attorney-General Chambers.

“I had highlighted in the meeting the importance of both the Office of the President and his Chambers, and that the President must accept the legal opinion from the Attorney-General’s Chambers and not from outside.”

“No other law firms should be advising on any matter and if the President is in doubt of any matter, our office is open 24 hours to assist the President and that should be clear from me, the importance of moving forward in compliance with the rule of law,” he said.

Turaga also highlighted the assault that transpired in 2000 and in 2006 on the Office of President and the occupants of the Office.

“The lines were blurred, and my intentions are to make sure the President is firm, during this transition period. I have extended the full support of this Chambers to the Office of the President, in terms of legal advice,” the Attorney-General added.