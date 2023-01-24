Fiji-UK share profound history: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji and the United Kingdom share profound history and values, signifying the shared commitment to accomplish climate resilience, economic prosperity and a sustainable future.

He made this comment while meeting the new British High Commissioner, His Excellency Doctor Brian James Jones in Suva yesterday.

During the meeting, the High Commissioner presented the Prime Minister with the London Gazette, an official record of Buckingham Palace business detailing royal appointments and special awards.

The 1981 edition announced the Prime Minister’s OBE from Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. OBE officer is recognized as the most excellent and highest ranking order of the British Empire Awards.

Rabuka reaffirmed the Fiji Government’s determination to advance cooperation with the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in the key priority areas of economic recovery, climate change, oceans, green growth, defence and security, trade and the sustainable development agenda.

High Commissioner Jones said based on Fiji’s and the UK’s long, historical partnership, both the nations aspire to strengthen efforts towards global peace, by supporting and upholding the values of the United Nations, through Fiji’s contribution to UN Peacekeeping in the Middle East and Africa.

“The UK will support Fiji’s aspiration as a regional trading hub – not only for physical goods but also the knowledge economy, helping to ensure there is rewarding work for all Fiji’s people to meet their aspirations.”

“Whether that is providing overnight business services – accounting, human resource, legal services – to companies in the UK, continuing to develop Fiji’s exports of niche, high value agricultural products (such as baby ginger) to Europe, or supporting an ecosystem in Fiji which, enables entrepreneurs, investors, fintech companies and programmers to grow,” he added.