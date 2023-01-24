Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Fiji will continue to work closely with China

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji will be guided by the principles of mutual respect and meaningful collaboration to advance common development priorities.

Rabuka made this comment during his meeting with the Chargé d’Affaires, Wang Xuguang of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

The Prime Minister in the meeting also outlined his regional policy and said he will pursue as the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum to restore the solidarity of the Forum family.

Rabuka has reasserted Fiji’s commitment to work closely with all the development partners in the fulfillment of the collective vision of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

He added that Fiji and China have shared friendly relations over the last 48 years, and he reaffirmed the Fiji Government’s support to the “One China Principle”- which is a long-standing international consensus.

In response, Wang said China and Fiji are good friends, partners who always respect each other and pursue common development.

“Our friendship stands strong in good times and also challenging times. China appreciates the Fiji Government for adhering to the One-China Principle. China will seek more opportunities to advance the two countries’ cooperation by synergising the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative with the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent,” he added.

He reaffirmed his Government commitment and stands ready to do more in the field of agriculture, fisheries, poverty reduction and climate response and disaster prevention.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
