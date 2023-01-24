Tuesday, January 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

President to open Parliament session next Friday

The President, His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere will open the first session of Parliament next Friday, 03 February 2023.

The subsequent sitting week for the responses to His Excellency’s Address by the Honourable Members of Parliament will take place from Monday, 13 February to Friday, 17 February, the following week.

Access to the Parliament Complex will be by invitation only on the above date of Parliament openings.

However, during this sitting week, access to the Parliament Complex will be open to anyone and upon availability of sitting in the public gallery.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

AG unaware of complaint against COC...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says his is not aware of any complai...
News

AG’s chambers is Govt’s...

The Attorney-General Chambers is the chief legal adviser to the Gov...
Rugby

Hamilton performance was scrappy: G...

Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings says the side's performance at the Hamil...
Entertainment

Cricketer KL Rahul, actress Shetty ...

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul tied ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

AG unaware of complaint against ...

News
Attorney-G...

AG’s chambers is Govt̵...

News
The Attorn...

Hamilton performance was scrappy...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

Cricketer KL Rahul, actress Shet...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

Wakeham reportedly signs with Ti...

Rugby
Off-contra...

Murphy replaces injured Davids

Rugby
James Murp...

Popular News

FCCC begins back to school enfor...

Business
The Fijian...

We’ll not be lectured by S...

News
Attorney-G...

Krishna puts Bengaluru in playof...

Football
Roy Krishn...

Set piece key for Fijiana says N...

Hamilton Sevens
Fijiana 7s...

Olympic Qualification remains a ...

Hamilton Sevens
Fijiana 7s...

Valetini roped in for Drua stint...

Rugby
Former Man...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

AG unaware of complaint against COC