President to open Parliament session next Friday

The President, His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere will open the first session of Parliament next Friday, 03 February 2023.

The subsequent sitting week for the responses to His Excellency’s Address by the Honourable Members of Parliament will take place from Monday, 13 February to Friday, 17 February, the following week.

Access to the Parliament Complex will be by invitation only on the above date of Parliament openings.

However, during this sitting week, access to the Parliament Complex will be open to anyone and upon availability of sitting in the public gallery.