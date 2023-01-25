Wednesday, January 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Commission deliberating on Qiliho matter: AG

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the Constitutional Offices Commission is deliberating on the matter concerning the employment of the Police Commissioner, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Turaga was responding to a question on concerns expressed by the Government into the investigations of the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum under the leadership of Qiliho, who was appointed by the former administration.

He said this matter was before the Constitutional Offices Commission and has been explained already by the Commission.

“I trust we can wait on the outcome of the COC, and we can move from there,” he added.

The Commission is expected to sit again next week.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Saneem investigation scope is narro...

The Attorney General Siromi Turaga says the terms of reference for ...
News

Diversify supply chains is key: Kam...

The Coalition Government says it is absolutely important for Fiji t...
Football

Fiji FA donates over $6k to WOWs Ki...

The Fiji Football Association has donated $6,401 to Wows Kids Fiji ...
Football

Suva drawn in tough Futsal IDC grou...

Defending champions Suva has been drawn into a tough Group C for th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Saneem investigation scope is na...

News
The Attorn...

Diversify supply chains is key: ...

News
The Coalit...

Fiji FA donates over $6k to WOWs...

Football
The Fiji F...

Suva drawn in tough Futsal IDC g...

Football
Defending ...

Fiji take on Tonga in Sydney ope...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Urie and his wife expecting a ba...

Entertainment
American p...

Popular News

Star striker Nasau rejoins Ba wo...

Football
Labasa wom...

Valetini roped in for Drua stint...

Rugby
Former Man...

Fiji to face Argentina in Cup qu...

Hamilton Sevens
Fiji will ...

Director Pathak to marry actress...

Entertainment
Drishyam 2...

Minister congratulates Y13 stude...

News
Minister f...

Naulago scores in Perpignan beat...

Rugby
Fijian win...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Fiji and Fijiana 7s players recovery