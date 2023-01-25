Commission deliberating on Qiliho matter: AG

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the Constitutional Offices Commission is deliberating on the matter concerning the employment of the Police Commissioner, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Turaga was responding to a question on concerns expressed by the Government into the investigations of the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum under the leadership of Qiliho, who was appointed by the former administration.

He said this matter was before the Constitutional Offices Commission and has been explained already by the Commission.

“I trust we can wait on the outcome of the COC, and we can move from there,” he added.

The Commission is expected to sit again next week.