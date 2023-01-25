Don’t fall prey to scams: Police

Police is warning the public to be alert and not fall victim to scams, where you give out personal information to unknown persons, who promise huge returns for an investment opportunity.

Police issued a statement, after they continued to receive reports of people losing their hard-earned money through quick rich scams after personal details are exchanged, in particular about money transfer apps such as MPAISA.

“Please refrain from sending money, or engaging with these scammers, and do not share personal information as it could be used against you.”