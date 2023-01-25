Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Fake post on Year 12 Results: Bure

Acting Permanent Secretary for Education, Timoci Bure says speculations that the Year 12 Exams Results being released today is incorrect.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Education, Bure said the public should disregard the social media post which is circulating and note that the Year 12 Exam Provisional Results will be released next Tuesday, 31 January.

The Ministry of Education is calling on Fijians to refrain from circulating incorrect information as it will have an impact on the students who sat for the Year 12 Examinations who are eagerly awaiting their results.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
