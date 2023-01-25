PM Ardern a great friend of Fiji: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says his outgoing New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern has consolidated relationships between both countries during her tenure as the Prime Minister, over the last six years.

Rabuka has joined other Pacific and global leaders in paying tribute to Ardern, who resigned as Prime Minister, last week.

He said this came at a time when the Pacific was becoming increasingly important in international affairs.

Rabuka said Ardern will be remembered in Fiji and the Pacific with utmost respect and admiration.

“I admire PM Ardern’s recognition that for her the time had come to hand over the burden of the prime ministerial office,” Rabuka said.

The Office of the Prime Minister will be formally writing to Ardern’s successor, Chris Hipkins shortly.