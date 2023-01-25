Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Police search for alleged robbers

A man is in custody while the hunt continues for four others allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery case in Labasa which caused the death of a 60-year-old victim.

In a statement, Police says the alleged incident occurred in Delailabasa last night.

The victim who operates a mini mart was allegedly tied up and robbed, while the suspects later fled in his vehicle.

The victim’s wife alerted police of the incident and found the victim motionless.

Police said leads are currently being pursued as investigations continue.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
