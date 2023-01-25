Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Regulations hinder investors: Kamikamica

Minister for External Trade, Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji needs to do away with some unnecessary regulatory compliance and administrative requirements by approving agencies.

Kamikamica made this statement at a public lecture earlier.

He said he has noted that there are several bottlenecks – that investors face, that discourage new investments and re-investments activities in Fiji.

Kamikamica said this is hindering major investment projects in the country.

“We need to harmonise and streamline processes to remove these bottlenecks. We need to resolve these issues,” he said.

Kamikamica highlighted the need to strengthen economic competitiveness in troubled times.

He said to strengthen Fiji’s economic resilience and remain competitive in the face of economic challenges – we need to identify new opportunities and build new engines of growth.

“This includes developing policies to trigger transformational efforts – in order to overcome obstacles of the 21st century and better understand the needs of Fiji. We need to see things with a fresh perspective,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
