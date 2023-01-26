Thursday, January 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

PSC has the powers to appoint: Rokovada

Chairman of the Public Service Commission, Luke Rokovada says under the Fijian Constitution, the Commission has the powers “to appoint/remove permanent secretaries with the agreement of the Prime Minister.

Citing Section 126 (1) of the 2013 Constitution, Rokovada said it is the prerogative of the Prime Minister to choose the best person for the position.

He said under the previous Government, some permanent secretary appointments were made during the months of November and December last year, while some were even appointed for their new contract to commence in April and May this year.

“This is most unusual and disrespectful to the incoming Prime Minister as these appointments were made on the eve of the elections.”

“The Commission will be making an announcement in due course, and I can assure the nation that this will be done systematically, so the machinery of government is not disrupted.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

NCC champs suffers loss in opener

Defending champions Kasavu FC of Rewa suffered a 2-1 loss to Lautok...
Business

RBF to maintain overnight policy ra...

The Reserve Bank of Fiji Board at its meeting today decided to main...
Business

Next 4 years will be vital: Singh

Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh says the next four years wil...
Entertainment

Tandon honored with Padma Shri awar...

The Indian Government has honoured versatile Bollywood actress Rave...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

NCC champs suffers loss in opene...

Football
Defending ...

RBF to maintain overnight policy...

Business
The Reserv...

Next 4 years will be vital: Sing...

Business
Minister f...

Tandon honored with Padma Shri a...

Entertainment
The Indian...

Fiji will bounce back in Sydney:...

Rugby
Seasoned F...

USPSA welcomes Govt announcement...

News
The Univer...

Popular News

Avatar continues to dominate box...

Entertainment
James Came...

Govt plans to reinstate Relief i...

News
The Fijian...

Fijian community boost Fiji̵...

Hamilton Sevens
Fiji 7s ca...

Ba women gear up for first ever ...

Football
Digicel Wo...

Regulations hinder investors: Ka...

News
Minister f...

$14k waiting shelter for Serua v...

News
The Minist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

NCC champs suffers loss in opener