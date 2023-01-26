PSC has the powers to appoint: Rokovada

Chairman of the Public Service Commission, Luke Rokovada says under the Fijian Constitution, the Commission has the powers “to appoint/remove permanent secretaries with the agreement of the Prime Minister.

Citing Section 126 (1) of the 2013 Constitution, Rokovada said it is the prerogative of the Prime Minister to choose the best person for the position.

He said under the previous Government, some permanent secretary appointments were made during the months of November and December last year, while some were even appointed for their new contract to commence in April and May this year.

“This is most unusual and disrespectful to the incoming Prime Minister as these appointments were made on the eve of the elections.”

“The Commission will be making an announcement in due course, and I can assure the nation that this will be done systematically, so the machinery of government is not disrupted.”