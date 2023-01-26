Thursday, January 26, 2023
Students’ eTransport cards topped up

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that students’ eTransport cards have been topped up and parents and guardians can redeem cards for Term 1, 2023.

The cards can be redeemed from Vodafone outlets, buses, district offices and the ministry’s headquarters at Waisomo House car park.

“In preparation for school, parents/guardians are requested to redeem cards for their children before the term begins and ensure that the cards are ready for use when students start school on 6 February,” said the Acting PS for Education, Timoci Bure.

Students facing issues regarding their eTransport cards can contact the Transport Assistance Unit on 3220429 and 3220570 or email Jone Rabuatoka, Sandeep Kumar and Shavneel Chand on jone.rabuatoka@govnet.gov.fj, sandeep.kumar01@govnet.gov.fj and shavneel.chand01@govnet.gov.fj respectively.

The Ministry wishes all students well in their preparation for the 2023 academic year.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
