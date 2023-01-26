Thursday, January 26, 2023
They practiced their right to leave: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama and his nominee, lawyer Tupou Draunidalo did not agree to some issues outlined in today’s agenda of the Constitutional Offices Commission (Coc) meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, Rabuka said: “It is a right that people exercise when they are in a meeting or commissions, they can exercise that.”

“They didn’t say that they were walking out, they didn’t want to participate further in the discussions.”

Rabuka also mentioned that the Commission discussed about the Commissioner of Police, Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner and Supervisor of Elections but could not divulge any further about the discussions today.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
